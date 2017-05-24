Photos of UNIOSUN students allegedly brutalised by Air Force officer

At least 11 members of staff and students of the Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa, were allegedly injured when officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety invaded the campus.
According to multiple reports, the air force men, who had been terrorising students of the University for a long time, armed with guns, cutlasses, sticks, arrived the campus in patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers and beat up lecturers and students.
The Dean of Students Affairs, Dr. Adebimpe Adigun, who confirmed the incident described the attack as 'bloody'
"Six of the students are currently admitted to a hospital; five were treated for injuries. Two members of staff were also wounded by the military men." she said.More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment