Photos of the Pump Action rifles seized at Tin Can Island port

Speaking further, the Zonal Co-ordinator Zone ‘A’, ACG ABUE, M. N mni who represented the Comptroller-General, gave the breakdown of the seizures as follows;
i. ONE HUNDRED (100) PIECES BLACK TORNADO SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
ii. SEVENTY-FIVE (75) PIECES SILVER MAGNUM SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
iii. FIFTY (50) PIECES OF ALTER PUMP ACTION RIFLES.
iv. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN (215) PIECES BLACK SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
v. ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY FOUR (164) PIECES OF RIFLE NOZZLE.
vi. ONE HUNDRED AND THREE (103) PIECES OF ARMS GRIPS.
vii. ONE HUNDRED AND TEN (110) PIECES OF TRIGGER.
viii. ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (113) PIECES OF ARM GUARD.
ix. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVEN (107) PIECES OF BRIDGE BLOCK.
x. ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-TWO (122) PIECES OF ALLEN KEYS.
xi. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (117) PIECES OF ASSEMBLE BUTT
xii. FIVE HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN (516) 5OKG BAGS OF POP CEMENT.
Answering questions from the media on the circumstance surrounding the seizure, the Customs Area Controller said that the importer declared the consignment as ANTISERA AND CANNULE (CHEMICAL FORMULAR).
He added that based on intelligence, the 1 x 20ft container No. PONU 210024/1 was brought down to the Enforcement Unit of the Command, where a 100% physical examination was conducted which revealed all the items mentioned earlier.
Speaking further on the status of the seizure, the Customs Area Controller stated that investigation is still ongoing with a view to unraveling those behind the importation and that further profiling of the importer will be carried out to get other details.
3 comments:
Na wa ooo shuooo! Who con dey behind this one eh..the person nor even fear God
Disturbing
May the Good Lord continue 2 Guide n Protect us all.
