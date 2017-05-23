 Photos of the Pump Action rifles seized at Tin Can Island port | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Photos of the Pump Action rifles seized at Tin Can Island port

The Tincan Island Command earlier today intercepted a total of 440 pieces of assorted Pump Action Riffles. Speaking with journalists at the Enforcement section of the Unit, the Customs Area Controller, Bashar Yusuf said that the seizure was effected through intelligence which necessitated the segregation of the 1 x 20ft container to the Enforcement Unit for physical examination.




Speaking further, the Zonal Co-ordinator Zone ‘A’, ACG ABUE, M. N mni who represented the Comptroller-General, gave the breakdown of the seizures as follows;

 i. ONE HUNDRED (100) PIECES BLACK TORNADO SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
ii. SEVENTY-FIVE (75) PIECES SILVER MAGNUM SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
iii. FIFTY (50) PIECES OF ALTER PUMP ACTION RIFLES.
iv. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN (215) PIECES BLACK SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.
v. ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY FOUR (164) PIECES OF RIFLE NOZZLE.
vi. ONE HUNDRED AND THREE (103) PIECES OF ARMS GRIPS.
vii. ONE HUNDRED AND TEN (110) PIECES OF TRIGGER.
viii. ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (113) PIECES OF ARM GUARD.
ix. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVEN (107) PIECES OF BRIDGE BLOCK.
x. ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-TWO (122) PIECES OF ALLEN KEYS.
xi. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (117) PIECES OF ASSEMBLE BUTT
xii. FIVE HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN (516) 5OKG BAGS OF POP CEMENT.
Answering questions from the media on the circumstance surrounding the seizure, the Customs Area Controller said that the importer declared the consignment as ANTISERA AND CANNULE (CHEMICAL FORMULAR).
He added that based on intelligence, the 1 x 20ft container No. PONU 210024/1 was brought down to the Enforcement Unit of the Command, where a 100% physical examination was conducted which revealed all the items mentioned earlier.
Speaking further on the status of the seizure, the Customs Area Controller stated that investigation is still ongoing with a view to unraveling those behind the importation and that further profiling of the importer will be carried out to get other details.
Posted by at 5/23/2017 09:09:00 pm

3 comments:

Loveth Onome said...

Na wa ooo shuooo! Who con dey behind this one eh..the person nor even fear God

23 May 2017 at 21:15
Anonymous said...

Disturbing



Get help from UK trained coursework and dissertation writing experts

23 May 2017 at 21:25
RareSpecie Z said...

May the Good Lord continue 2 Guide n Protect us all.

23 May 2017 at 21:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts