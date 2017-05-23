News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Photos: Nigerian woman thrown out of the house by her abusive husband
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/23/2017 05:02:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Linda,look,no man born of a woman would do this to his wife he suffered to marry except that the wife is disrespectful,abusive,arrogant and disloyal.I have an experience of where such things happen especially where the fortunes of the husband has tumbled.The lady so involved here should check herself and see where she has gone wrong.perhaps reconciliation could be possible.
Post a Comment