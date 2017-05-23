 Photos: Nigerian woman thrown out of the house by her abusive husband | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Photos: Nigerian woman thrown out of the house by her abusive husband

A Nigerian woman, who is a victim of domestic violence has appealed to human right activist and lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye for help, after her abusive husband threw her out of the house. She also shared photos of her belongings which he destroyed. More photos after the cut...




Posted by at 5/23/2017 05:02:00 am

1 comment:

Chike Ngwube said...

Linda,look,no man born of a woman would do this to his wife he suffered to marry except that the wife is disrespectful,abusive,arrogant and disloyal.I have an experience of where such things happen especially where the fortunes of the husband has tumbled.The lady so involved here should check herself and see where she has gone wrong.perhaps reconciliation could be possible.

23 May 2017 at 06:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts