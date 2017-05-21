 Photos: Nigerian woman, a child sexual abuse survivor celebrates the daughter she had at 15 as she graduates from the university | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos: Nigerian woman, a child sexual abuse survivor celebrates the daughter she had at 15 as she graduates from the university

Nigerian activist, Nkemakonam Linda Ijeh has a cause to celebrate as her 22-year-old daughter graduated from the university on Saturday, May 20th. She had her daughter when she was only 15.

Ms Nkemakonam, who was repeatedly abused since she was six years old and later gang-raped at her friend's house, now works to end child sexual abuse.


" I was 30 years old before I finally started dealing with the psychological effect of my broken soul. Now I can stand tall and scream it loud that I am nothing but a survivor and not a victim. I never understood how much this affected the way I dealt with my day-to-day life. I am unbreakable and I lend my voice to create awareness of what has become a norm in Nigeria. I will boldly put a face to this silent killer which I believe to be a ticking bomb in our society. It's been a journey and I am glad I can finally see myself in the mirror and genuinely say that I am beautiful. I hope I can help others do same. You are not broken! It's not your fault"
Read her heartbreaking story here

5 comments:

Jonas said...

she should sue the fellows that sexually abused her and the men that gang raped her.

even if she can't get it to a criminal court she can get it to a civil court for compensation.

21 May 2017 at 12:33
she has put the past behind her.

21 May 2017 at 12:33
Anonymous said...

Or just post their names online with pictures...

21 May 2017 at 12:59
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations to her

21 May 2017 at 13:21
Pee said...

I'm almost certain that those people that gang raped her are nonentities now and that is if they're still alive.

21 May 2017 at 13:34

Post a Comment

