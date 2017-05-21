Photos: Nigerian woman, a child sexual abuse survivor celebrates the daughter she had at 15 as she graduates from the university

Ms Nkemakonam, who was repeatedly abused since she was six years old and later gang-raped at her friend's house, now works to end child sexual abuse.
" I was 30 years old before I finally started dealing with the psychological effect of my broken soul. Now I can stand tall and scream it loud that I am nothing but a survivor and not a victim. I never understood how much this affected the way I dealt with my day-to-day life. I am unbreakable and I lend my voice to create awareness of what has become a norm in Nigeria. I will boldly put a face to this silent killer which I believe to be a ticking bomb in our society. It's been a journey and I am glad I can finally see myself in the mirror and genuinely say that I am beautiful. I hope I can help others do same. You are not broken! It's not your fault"
Read her heartbreaking story here
5 comments:
she should sue the fellows that sexually abused her and the men that gang raped her.
click here now for penis enlargement
even if she can't get it to a criminal court she can get it to a civil court for compensation.
she has put the past behind her.
Or just post their names online with pictures...
congratulations to her
I'm almost certain that those people that gang raped her are nonentities now and that is if they're still alive.
Post a Comment