Monday, 22 May 2017

Photos: Nigerian transgender Miss Sahhara takes it all off

Idoma-Benue State born transgender beauty queen, Miss Sahhara showed off the result of her waist training in new nude photo posted on Instagram. See photo after the cut.

9 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 17:25
daniel ubong said...

Hmmmm.

22 May 2017 at 17:32
Alloy Chikezie said...

Warreva.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

22 May 2017 at 17:33
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nothing sexy about a confused man in a messed up body.
He's trying too much. Smh



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 May 2017 at 17:37
Anonymous said...

Yoruba demon endtime babe

22 May 2017 at 17:39
Anonymous said...

It seems the only words you understand is yoruba demon how's some1 from Benue state is a yoruba?

22 May 2017 at 17:55
judith umeh said...

Hope his parents still alive?

22 May 2017 at 17:57
LIS_Tiger said...

....confused goat

22 May 2017 at 18:07
Okowright Balaxy said...

You refer to this bitch ass Nigga as ''Her''? Common Linda, stop promoting this confused people.

22 May 2017 at 18:13

