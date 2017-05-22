Photos: Nigerian transgender Miss Sahhara takes it all off

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Nice... Merited happiness
Hmmmm.
Warreva. Your comment will be visible after approval.
Nothing sexy about a confused man in a messed up body.He's trying too much. Smh. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Yoruba demon endtime babe
It seems the only words you understand is yoruba demon how's some1 from Benue state is a yoruba?
Hope his parents still alive?
....confused goat
You refer to this bitch ass Nigga as ''Her''? Common Linda, stop promoting this confused people.
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Nice
... Merited happiness
Hmmmm.
Warreva.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Nothing sexy about a confused man in a messed up body.
He's trying too much. Smh
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Yoruba demon endtime babe
It seems the only words you understand is yoruba demon how's some1 from Benue state is a yoruba?
Hope his parents still alive?
....confused goat
You refer to this bitch ass Nigga as ''Her''? Common Linda, stop promoting this confused people.
Post a Comment