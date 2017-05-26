 Photos: Nassarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura wears NYSC uniform | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

Photos: Nassarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura wears NYSC uniform

Nassarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura was fully kitted in a NYSC uniform as he paid a visit to the state's orientation camp in Keffi, the state capital yesterday. See more photos after the cut...
 
Posted by at 5/26/2017 09:08:00 am

5 comments:

Ariel said...

this is the same joker that told the mass media that meningitis is caused by fornication and aldutery and allah is punishing them for

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

their sins. and when sanusi countered him he made sure they strted probing sanusi.

26 May 2017 at 09:13
iamdrims dapo said...

lol..see his belly. Anyways Linda, keffi isn't the capital but Lafia

26 May 2017 at 09:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Him do well


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

good for him
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 May 2017 at 09:16
OSINANL said...

K

26 May 2017 at 09:31

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts