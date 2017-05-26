Photos: Nassarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura wears NYSC uniform

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
this is the same joker that told the mass media that meningitis is caused by fornication and aldutery and allah is punishing them forinterested in penis enlargement? click here now their sins. and when sanusi countered him he made sure they strted probing sanusi.
lol..see his belly. Anyways Linda, keffi isn't the capital but Lafia
Him do well ... Merited happiness
good for him-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
K
Post a Comment
5 comments:
this is the same joker that told the mass media that meningitis is caused by fornication and aldutery and allah is punishing them for
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
their sins. and when sanusi countered him he made sure they strted probing sanusi.
lol..see his belly. Anyways Linda, keffi isn't the capital but Lafia
Him do well
... Merited happiness
good for him
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
K
Post a Comment