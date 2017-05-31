Photos: Man who tried to kidnap a child and grandma arrested in Gbagada

Tuesday afternoon around the Gbagada axis of Lagos State, this kidnapper was caught when he tried to kidnapped a baby and the baby's Grandma. According to an eye witness to spoke to LIB, 'the mother of the little baby just parked, left the Granny and baby in the car so she could use a nearby ATM.
She left the car engine on and before she returned the kidnapper entered the car and was drove off'.
He continued to tell us that, 'thank God for this soldier guy that just chased him down with a motorbike and it was really rough. The car somersaulted and the baby and grandma were both rescued with little injuries'.
The kidnapper has since been handed over to the Police.
