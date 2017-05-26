Photos: Man lynched by angry mob in Kogi for stabbing an old woman who mistakenly poured water on him, to death

According to one OgaWahab, on Wednesday, the old woman had mistakenly poured water on the young man while he was passing by and she immediately apologised.
However, on Thursday morning, the young man returned to the woman's house. Details about what happened next is sketchy but he allegedly stabbed the woman to death. Angry members of the community in turn, killed him.
6 comments:
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
Jungle justice
He should go to hell fire and explain his matter to the devil
@Galore
wait, what exactly did he think was in that water that made him go back to her house to kill the woman? the mob did the right thing by
killing him instantly. no ned for long process of the courts
RIP
Good justice done.
Good justice done.
