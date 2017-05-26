 Photos: Man lynched by angry mob in Kogi for stabbing an old woman who mistakenly poured water on him, to death | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Photos: Man lynched by angry mob in Kogi for stabbing an old woman who mistakenly poured water on him, to death

A young man identified simply as Abdulmalik, who allegedly stabbed an old woman to death in Ogaminana, Adayi LGA of Kogi State, was killed by an angry mob on Thursday, May 25.

According to one OgaWahab, on Wednesday, the old woman had mistakenly poured water on the young man while he was passing by and she immediately apologised.



However, on Thursday morning, the young man returned to the woman's house. Details about what happened next is sketchy but he allegedly stabbed the woman to death. Angry members of the community in turn, killed him.
6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:20
GALORE said...

Jungle justice


He should go to hell fire and explain his matter to the devil




@Galore

26 May 2017 at 12:21
Hilary said...

wait, what exactly did he think was in that water that made him go back to her house to kill the woman? the mob did the right thing by

killing him instantly. no ned for long process of the courts

26 May 2017 at 12:23
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

26 May 2017 at 12:28
Hrm paul said...

Good justice done.

26 May 2017 at 12:29
Post a Comment

