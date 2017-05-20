Photos: Male suicide bomber dies in a failed attempt to attack University of Maiduguri

A male suicide bomber was the only one that died when he attempted to
attack a hostel in the University of Maiduguri UNIMAID campus this
morning. This incident comes barely 24 hours after three suicide bombers
lost their lives in a failed attempt to attack a female hostel in the
university. The bomb attached to his body exploded as he made his way to
a hostel filled with students.
The University of
Maiduguri has witnessed an increasing number of suicide attacks in the
last two months. The remains of the suicide bomber has been evacuated
from the school premises.
