Photos: Lagos State govt destroys illicit drugs worth millions of Naira, arrest 115 hoodlums

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi with the enforcement team of the Agency destroyed/burnt these illegal drugs, codeine, Indian hemp and other outlawed drugs at Olusosun Dump Site in compliance with the order of Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi.
SP Egbeyemi disclosed that Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi recently gave the 'Court Order' after the prosecution of 36 miscreants and hoodlums arrested during the fracas between Alamutu and Akala-Elegba boys at Idi-oro where innocent citizens were killed and injured with properties worth several millions damaged.
However, in order to make the entire Mushin area more secured for both businesses and residential, the operatives of the Agency led by SP Olayinka Egbeyemi again over the weekend arrested another 115 miscreants and hoodlums during an over-night operations carried out around Fadeyi, Akala and Idi-oro area of Mushin.
These newly arrested 115 miscreants and hoodlums consists of 113 males and 2 females. Meanwhile, during preliminary investigation carried out by the Agency, one of these newly arrested 115 miscreants and hoodlums 'Lanre Olowojobi (a.k.a Pumpy) was a notorious criminals who have killed and raped innocent members of the public around Mushin area.
Lanre Olowojobi (37yrs) from 'Ipoti' in Ekiti State made a recorded confessional statement that since the fracas started dated back to January 29, 2010 he had killed with guns and injured several people with dangerous weapons.
He disclosed that 'Pump Action' guns and other dangerous weapons being used during any fracas around Idi-oro, Fadeyi, Akala area of Mushin were in the custody of thier group leader one 'Toba Ajiboye' who is currently the Chairman of the NURTW Obalende Unit, Mushin.
While the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni directed that all these newly arrested 115 miscreants and hoodlums be charged to court, he ordered that Lanre Olowojobi (a.k.a Pumpy) who made a volunteered confessional statements be immediately transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for further investigations.
They were arraigned under Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi with 3 counts charged of 'Belonging to unlawful society, Conducts likely to cause Breach of Peace and Disorderly manner without visiable means of livelyhood' all punishable under Sections 40 (1)(d), 168 (1)(d) and 116 (1)(a) of the Lagos State Criminal Laws.
Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court who prosecuted these newly 114 arrested miscreants/hoodlums at Oshodi however sentenced individual of them to one year imprisonment each with N70,000 as an option of fine after they all pleaded guilty to the 3 counts charged interpreted in different languages to them.
Registrar of the Lagos State Mobile Court Mr. Olanrewaju Jamiyu hinted that the judgement was to sent a signal to other notorious miscreants and hoodlums across the ensure State to shun violence and other criminality activities.
No comments:
Post a Comment