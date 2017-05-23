Photos: Kidnappers kill surveyor in Ondo State, dump his body into river after collecting ransom

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ogun State, have arrested six members of a kidnap gang, who allegedly killed a surveyor, Femi Olatunji (pictured) after collecting ransom from his family. It was gathered that the suspects namely, Fademi Henry, the gang leader, Lebile Olatunji, Ehuwa Oririe, Olotu Tosin, Oluwole Ohunayo and Peter Omogbemi Richard, reportedly lured the victim to Igbokoda in Ondo State on May 12 through phone calls.
According to The Nation, Fademi took Olatunji to Holy Trinity African Primary School, Igbokoda, where his accomplices waited.
They tied the surveyor’s hands and feet, robbed him of his Pathfinder Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), N20,000, Gionee phone and an ATM card with which they withdrew N30,000 from his account. A source said the suspects contacted the victim’s family and compelled them to pay ransom into their account. They later killed him and threw his body into a river behind the primary school. He said the family reported the case at the Ogun State Police Command.
FSARS later located the suspects’ den in Igbokoda, invaded it and nabbed six after a gun battle.
Parading the suspects before newsmen at the weekend, tolice Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu, described them as a “gang of inhuman beings who unleash terror and pains on people.”
"Recovered from the suspects are one Nissan Pathfinder SUV registered as EPE 603 AT, belonging to the victim; one pump action gun, one cut-to-size local double barrel pistol, seven cartridges and one Gionee phone"
