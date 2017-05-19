 Photos: IPOB women go nude to protest military brutality in Abia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Photos: IPOB women go nude to protest military brutality in Abia

Some female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, today went semi-nude to protest against some Nigerian army officers that invaded their meeting in Abiriba, a community in the state.

The military officers reportedly stormed the place where the women were meeting and chased them out. In protest, the women took off their blouses. See more photos after the cut...







28 comments:

Anonymous said...

They arent naked na!
Remove the bra and pants joor!

19 May 2017 at 17:41
daniel ubong said...

Are u serious. Hmmmmmmm

19 May 2017 at 17:52
Rodney Amaobi said...

Africans should have a rethink and do things the way they should be done. Why are the army after women who are not armed? When have they become the police and civil defence? Say the women were causing some kind of problem. Can't blame anyone for calling it a zoo country.

19 May 2017 at 18:08
GREAtson Vieriche CJ said...

OMG! Sincerely, Abiriba my homeland is not ready for the dust this particular event is going to raise or generate in days to come. I've confirmed this really happened in Abiriba but most of the women protesting are not Abiribarians. I just can't over-empasize the need for guarantee of safety of properties and lives, tranquility and reputation of this great land after today's trending event.

19 May 2017 at 18:08
Esther Norah said...

This is a bad omen. The govt shod do something n hear dem out. Period

19 May 2017 at 18:08
Anonymous said...

Nude? Really? You do know the meaning right? Honestly your headlines keep getting worse by the day. Guess the hustle is real.. All for the traffic I guess...

19 May 2017 at 18:14
Okowright Balaxy said...

If Buhari and his northern cabals are not careful in handling national issues, I see Nigeria giving birth to at least 4 countries before 2019

19 May 2017 at 18:19
Jay Blaze said...

All I see is old brassieres due for change.

19 May 2017 at 18:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I tire o


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 18:50
Solomon igharehon said...

So ibo wowo like this? Not one of the women fine, all the fine ibo girls dey Nigeria dey hustle them leave the ugly ones behind to fight for biafra

19 May 2017 at 18:51
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

They had every right to protest. It was a peaceful assembly and those solidiers infringed on the fundamental human rights.


Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:54
Anonymous said...

Mr. Anonymous, since you wish to see aggrieved women in their pants and bras before Nigerian Government should apologise and caution the army, let your wife and your mother remain in this condition before the media so that we know how you will feel.

19 May 2017 at 19:05
Mr. Long said...

For every civilised and democratic country, I believe they own a right to assemble. Why are our security agencies going overboard even causing problems where non exist?

19 May 2017 at 19:37
Anonymous said...

Which of these women can carry gun when the real action starts. Please the government should just handle this calmly and ensure such gathering doesn't hold again. We have a lot to worry about in the east, this should not be added it.

19 May 2017 at 19:39
Anonymous said...

They are going naked but their master's wife is fully dressed cushioned in the UK.
Feel sorry for these people allowing themselves to be used

19 May 2017 at 19:42
Edward said...

they are not really naked. naked means wearing nothing. these women

are wearing shorts and bras, how is that one naked? it is high time federal government address this biafra thing properly

19 May 2017 at 19:43
zubby said...

Another Aba riot looms!

19 May 2017 at 19:52
Anonymous said...

U call this one nude?

19 May 2017 at 19:59
Anonymous said...

This is not nude please

19 May 2017 at 20:04
Anonymous said...

Those and other women should be very careful. Military men are not like ordinary men. Stripping to their bras could excite the men to rape. Prevention is better than cure.

19 May 2017 at 20:10
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

See their dirty bra...and u ask why breast cancer is rampant this days...pls Linda use ur platform to enlighten them to use clean bras...or beta still tell Nnamdi kalu to buy them bras b4 dey go on the next protest....

19 May 2017 at 20:39
Anonymous said...

Africans are monkeys. There is a process in every thing. This Biafra thing is ridiculing the Igbo race

19 May 2017 at 20:41
RareSpecie Z said...

These ones na learners.
Make dey remove bras n pannies na

19 May 2017 at 20:46
RareSpecie Z said...

These ones na learners.
Make dey remove bras n pannies na. Bush people

19 May 2017 at 20:46
Anonymous said...

Just shut up

19 May 2017 at 20:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL IS THIS NUDE? DEY 4 KUKUMA NO WEAR BRA!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Supported my dear be used...nuel

19 May 2017 at 21:16
Anonymous said...

Reminds me of Aba women of 1929.....Don't joke Aba women oh....They can bring a govt down, bet me

20 May 2017 at 00:11

