Photos: Indonesian police arrest 141 men, including a British man over 'gay sex party

Indonesian police have arrested 140 men, including a British and a Singaporean on suspicion of having a 'gay sex party' at a sauna in the capital Jakarta late on Sunday.
Confirming the arrest to BBC Indonesian, Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said the 141 men were detained for questioning in the Sunday raid at the gym and sauna in north Jakarta.
According to him, 'there were gay people who were caught strip-teasing and masturbating in the scene.'
The authorities said the attendees paid 185,000 rupiahs ($14; £10) to attend the party and some of those detained could be charged under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws which were introduced in 2014.
Earlier this month, it was also reported that the Indonesian police arrested 14 people in the city of Surabaya for allegedly holding a gay party and could also face charges under anti-pornography laws.
