Photos: Governor Obiano's daughter, Dr. Ogechi graduates from The University of Texas Medical School

Dr. Ogechi Obiano, the daughter of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano graduated from The University of Texas, UTHealth McGovern Medical School in Houston on Thursday, May 18th.
A celebration was held in her honour on Saturday at Ayva Banquet Centre, Houston. More photos after the cut..
7 comments:
Congrats to her, but only biafra states have good news abi? Did her father not also give kegs to schools with his name on it, did u report it like u did the benue wheel barrow incident? Hypocrite
Congratulobia.
Lucky gal ur dad is rich dat little man is cute
None of dem will graduate from university of Maiduguri or university of Lagos... dee
Congrats
Congratulations to her.I think she entered school long before her father became governor.So nobody can say her father stole government money.But one advise I keep giving those in authority is never to do such things that will draw anger and unnecessary criticisms from the citizens particularly the less privileged.Some of the governors had vowed during campaigns that they will train their children in Nigerian schools only to begin to showcase them in foreign universities to the mockery of Nigerians and the Nigerian education system which they ought to make better.Again,I thank Governor Obiano for awarding contract for rehabilitation of Onitsha Water Scheme which his predecessor destroyed for his hatred to the workers of Anambra State Water Corporation who he used the instrument of the Anambra State House of Assembly to legislate out of existence.More than 250 staff and pensioners of the water corporation died in Peter Obi's administration while the death orgy continues in the present administration due to non payment of their salaries and entitlements.What is the need awarding contract and allowing the skilled engineers and technicians to rot and die because of politics,indiscretion and wickedness.The whole of Anambra has no pipe borne water since Peter Obi's administration till date yet he claimed Anambra was and is still the best state in Nigeria.Best in consumption of dirty water or poor hiegene?
Wishing the governors daughter all the best in her future endeavors.Godbless.From Chike Ngwube
Congrats to her
