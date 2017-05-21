 Photos: Gov. Okorocha's second son graduates from American University | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos: Gov. Okorocha's second son graduates from American University

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his wife, Nneoma Nkechinyere Okorocha on Saturday, May 20th, attended the graduation of the second son, Amen Amarachi Rochas at Southern Methodist University Dallas Texas USA.

Amen Amarachi Rochas successfully bagged Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering respectively. More photos after the cut.









Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 10:40
Saphire Muna said...

Always in foreign university...wadup with our own universities? God will surely punish all Nigeria politicians, dead and alive.. Their place in hell will be hotter than others

21 May 2017 at 11:03
Valentine Ezenwa said...

See where his children are schooling, but when it comes to pay works salaries the stories change, to upgrade the higher institutions in the state to that of American schools is noting to talk about. None of his children schools in IMO state

21 May 2017 at 11:05
Tim said...

why didn't he study here in nigeria and do the whole buy nigeria and

promote nigeria thing? same way as other governors and the president have their children studying outside nigeria.

21 May 2017 at 11:10
Abdullahi Mohammed said...

Just show me one of them whose child graduated from unijos or unical God dey anyway good luck to the young man

21 May 2017 at 11:11
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to him


... Merited happiness

21 May 2017 at 11:18
FRESH said...

Thank God he is not another FAT son.

21 May 2017 at 11:20
MUFC said...

Of course, they all graduates from a university outside the country/state they are ruling and let the ones they are ruling go on strike... They all will die untimely in jesus name... Amen!

21 May 2017 at 11:20
dee boi said...

All of them cannot lead by example sha.... dee

21 May 2017 at 11:27
Carl said...

How do you expect them to develop educational sector when their sons and daughters always study in the best university abroad. It's not their concern if our educational sector perish. Selfish politicians.

21 May 2017 at 11:40
Anonymous said...

Whereas they won't pay lecturers their success reward, renovate universities and ensure good welfare of undergrads ......mtchewww

21 May 2017 at 12:07
Anonymous said...

This Rochas Okoroacha and his wife needs serious dieting and exercise asap...what is that? Are they stuffing their own loot inside their body?

21 May 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

I concur with you

21 May 2017 at 13:13
Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 13:14
livingstone chibuike said...

malam rochas ..congrats to his son

21 May 2017 at 13:39

