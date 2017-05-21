Photos: Gov. Okorocha's second son graduates from American University

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his wife, Nneoma Nkechinyere Okorocha on Saturday, May 20th, attended the graduation of the second son, Amen Amarachi Rochas at Southern Methodist University Dallas Texas USA.
Amen Amarachi Rochas successfully bagged Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering respectively. More photos after the cut.
15 comments:
Lol richest kid in Africa...
Always in foreign university...wadup with our own universities? God will surely punish all Nigeria politicians, dead and alive.. Their place in hell will be hotter than others
See where his children are schooling, but when it comes to pay works salaries the stories change, to upgrade the higher institutions in the state to that of American schools is noting to talk about. None of his children schools in IMO state
why didn't he study here in nigeria and do the whole buy nigeria and
promote nigeria thing? same way as other governors and the president have their children studying outside nigeria.
Just show me one of them whose child graduated from unijos or unical God dey anyway good luck to the young man
Congratulations to him
... Merited happiness
Thank God he is not another FAT son.
Of course, they all graduates from a university outside the country/state they are ruling and let the ones they are ruling go on strike... They all will die untimely in jesus name... Amen!
All of them cannot lead by example sha.... dee
How do you expect them to develop educational sector when their sons and daughters always study in the best university abroad. It's not their concern if our educational sector perish. Selfish politicians.
Whereas they won't pay lecturers their success reward, renovate universities and ensure good welfare of undergrads ......mtchewww
This Rochas Okoroacha and his wife needs serious dieting and exercise asap...what is that? Are they stuffing their own loot inside their body?
malam rochas ..congrats to his son
