Photos: Gospel artiste, Joe Praize gets engaged to his girlfriend

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Congratulations to them... .
aokay it seems there is another singer that is also called praiz. i have watched a music video click here now for penis enlargement and the singer looks nothing like the man in this picture. congratulations to them by the way.
congrats to them.
PLZ GOSPEL ARTIST DEY GET GIRLFRIEND?
The girl face Shaa.. M sure she has a great personality.... Aninimaous
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
Congrats
Dem try. Congrats n keep the flame of love on
Congrat to them
Lol @mcparrot.... Why not, he's neither a monk nor a priest. He's just a musician.
NoBecause him no go marry Abi? @Sinach no marry ?@Galore
Negativity is in some peoples blood sha be happy
Congratulobia
No o! The wife go just drop from heaven as angelic wifey wey she be. See your name sef MC Parrot. You no go pick better name like MC glory make your destiny pure? This Parrot fit dey make you misyarn anyhow o.
No, na woman friend e dey get. Mumu
Post a Comment
16 comments:
Congratulations to them...
.
Congratulations to them...
.
aokay it seems there is another singer that is also called praiz. i have watched a music video
click here now for penis enlargement
and the singer looks nothing like the man in this picture. congratulations to them by the way.
congrats to them.
PLZ GOSPEL ARTIST DEY GET GIRLFRIEND?
The girl face Shaa.. M sure she has a great personality.... Aninimaous
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
Congrats
Dem try. Congrats n keep the flame of love on
Congrat to them
Lol @mcparrot.... Why not, he's neither a monk nor a priest. He's just a musician.
No
Because him no go marry Abi?
@Sinach no marry ?
@Galore
Negativity is in some peoples blood sha be happy
Congratulobia
No o! The wife go just drop from heaven as angelic wifey wey she be. See your name sef MC Parrot. You no go pick better name like MC glory make your destiny pure? This Parrot fit dey make you misyarn anyhow o.
No, na woman friend e dey get. Mumu
Post a Comment