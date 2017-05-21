 Photos: Gospel artiste, Joe Praize gets engaged to his girlfriend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos: Gospel artiste, Joe Praize gets engaged to his girlfriend

Top gospel artiste, Joe Praize known for his popular song, Mighty God, got engaged to his girlfriend, yesterday May 20th. Congrats to them...

16 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Congratulations to them...
.

21 May 2017 at 15:26
Sandra said...

aokay it seems there is another singer that is also called praiz. i have watched a music video

and the singer looks nothing like the man in this picture. congratulations to them by the way.

21 May 2017 at 15:48
congrats to them.

21 May 2017 at 15:48
Mcparrot Nnam said...

PLZ GOSPEL ARTIST DEY GET GIRLFRIEND?

21 May 2017 at 15:50
Anonymous said...

The girl face Shaa.. M sure she has a great personality.... Aninimaous

21 May 2017 at 16:02
Anonymous said...

Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com

21 May 2017 at 16:05
Roman God said...

Congrats

21 May 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

Dem try. Congrats n keep the flame of love on

21 May 2017 at 16:27
Adenike Bamigboye said...

Congrat to them

21 May 2017 at 16:37
Anonymous said...

Lol @mcparrot.... Why not, he's neither a monk nor a priest. He's just a musician.

21 May 2017 at 16:43
GALORE said...

No

Because him no go marry Abi?



@Sinach no marry ?



@Galore

21 May 2017 at 16:55
Anonymous said...

Negativity is in some peoples blood sha be happy

21 May 2017 at 17:23
Emeka Izuogu said...

Congratulobia

21 May 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

No o! The wife go just drop from heaven as angelic wifey wey she be. See your name sef MC Parrot. You no go pick better name like MC glory make your destiny pure? This Parrot fit dey make you misyarn anyhow o.

21 May 2017 at 18:07
Anonymous said...

No, na woman friend e dey get. Mumu

21 May 2017 at 18:33

Post a Comment

