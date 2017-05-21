Photos from the wedding of Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni's daughter

Aminat Owoseni, one of the beautiful daughters of the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married to her man, Abayomi Apooyin, recently. Their wedding was attended by the Deputy governor of Lagos state, Idiat Adebule, Oba of Lagos Oba Rilwan Akiolu and others. Continue to see more photos...
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
is it a muslim wedding? Aminat Owoseni, one of the beautiful daughters
of the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married to her man, Abayomi Apooyin, recently.
Okay we have seen it
Congrats
