Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos from the wedding of Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni's daughter

Aminat Owoseni, one of the beautiful daughters of the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married to her man, Abayomi Apooyin, recently. Their wedding was attended by the Deputy governor of Lagos state, Idiat Adebule, Oba of Lagos Oba Rilwan Akiolu and others. Continue to see more photos...



Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 16:01
Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 16:02
Newark said...

is it a muslim wedding? Aminat Owoseni, one of the beautiful daughters

of the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married to her man, Abayomi Apooyin, recently.

21 May 2017 at 16:04
Emeka Izuogu said...

Okay we have seen it

21 May 2017 at 17:33
christie benjamin said...

Congrats

21 May 2017 at 18:49

