Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos from the wedding of journalist, Mike Awoyinfa's son in Abuja

The church wedding of legendary journalist, Mike Awoyinfa, Kehinde, to his woman, Temitope, took place at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja yesterday May 20th. Their reception party held at the International Conference Centre (ICC). There traditional wedding took place earlier in the week. See more photos after the cut...


9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Very beautiful looking couple

21 May 2017 at 16:37
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...HAPPY MARRIAGE LIFE, BUT THE BRIDE'S MAKE-UP IS MUCH

21 May 2017 at 17:01
Anonymous said...

She's sooooo beautiful...hml

21 May 2017 at 17:27
Emeka Izuogu said...

Issokay congrats to them..hope it lasts

21 May 2017 at 17:30
Gwen said...

their traditional wedding took place in the week previously, i didn't hear of that one. anyways

click here now for penis enlargement

happy married life to the couple and may they remain happy and committed to their marriage.

21 May 2017 at 18:20
Yomie Aderohunmu said...

beautiful shot!

21 May 2017 at 18:22
Anonymous said...

Beautiful couple

21 May 2017 at 18:23
Yomie Aderohunmu said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
21 May 2017 at 18:24
christie benjamin said...

Congrats

21 May 2017 at 18:47

