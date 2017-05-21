Photos from the wedding of journalist, Mike Awoyinfa's son in Abuja

The church wedding of legendary journalist, Mike Awoyinfa, Kehinde, to his woman, Temitope, took place at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja yesterday May 20th. Their reception party held at the International Conference Centre (ICC). There traditional wedding took place earlier in the week. See more photos after the cut...
Very beautiful looking couple
Enter your comment...HAPPY MARRIAGE LIFE, BUT THE BRIDE'S MAKE-UP IS MUCH
She's sooooo beautiful...hml
Issokay congrats to them..hope it lasts
their traditional wedding took place in the week previously, i didn't hear of that one. anyways
happy married life to the couple and may they remain happy and committed to their marriage.
beautiful shot!
Beautiful couple
Congrats
