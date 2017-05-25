 Photos from Super Eagles’ first training session in Corsica | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photos from Super Eagles’ first training session in Corsica

The Super Eagles of Nigeria held their first training session on Wednesday ahead of their friendly clash with the Corsican senior national team in France.
12 players who actively participated in Wednesday's training session include, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Alhassan Ibrahim, Tyronne Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong, Elderson Echiéjilé, Uche Henry Agbo, Chidozie Awaziem, Oghenekaro Etebo, Dele Alampasu, and Henry Onyekuru.
Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Mikel Agu were expected to join other members of the team in Corsica later on that day.
 The three-time African champions will take on the Corsica Senior Team at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday, May 26, 2017.

