Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photos from the naming ceremony of Sheyman's daughter in Abeokuta

Nigerian music producer and singer, Sheyman who welcomed a baby girl last week with his wife, Cynthia Okonkwo-Ademoye has just held a soft naming ceremony in Abeokuta today.

LIB learns that the main ceremony will be held in Lekki, Lagos tomorrow...
 
Today's event was held at the Adomoye family house in  Olomore, Abeokuta and the baby has been named Kikelomo, Kimberley, Wuraola Ademoye.

See more photos below....

1 comment:

Amaka said...

okay congrats to him and his bouncing baby girl. but which one do we call "soft" naming ceremony? abi is there also

"hard" naming ceremony because me i am not understanding what you mean by soft.

24 May 2017 at 16:26

