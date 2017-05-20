 Photos from Dolapo Oni Sijuade's baby shower | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Photos from Dolapo Oni Sijuade's baby shower

Friends of the media personality who is expecting her first child threw her a baby shower today. See the video after the cut...


Posted by at 5/20/2017 08:30:00 pm

5 comments:

GALORE said...

I am so happy for her


@Eku edewor, how market?



You see say God no God.. .God no be humans




@Galore

20 May 2017 at 20:31
dee boi said...

Plenty pregnant women... dee

20 May 2017 at 20:32
George said...

party for everything, yet they say we are in a recession yet people are spending money

click here now for penis enlargement

on frivolous parties. baby shower party just becase you got pregnant then another party after delivery.

20 May 2017 at 20:39
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

I like her simplicity...well dressed and Matured ladies...KUDOS

20 May 2017 at 21:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts