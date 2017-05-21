 Photos: Former Miss World and Bollywood star, Aishwarya Rai looked absolutely stunning at Cannes Film Festival | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos: Former Miss World and Bollywood star, Aishwarya Rai looked absolutely stunning at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a fairly tale princess on the red carpet appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
The 43-year-old former Miss World and Bollywood won the red carpet moment when she stepped out in an icy blue embroidered and sculpted-to-perfection ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, during the premiere of Okja on Friday night, May 19.


7 comments:

Anonymous said...

She's 43 already?? Still pretty

21 May 2017 at 12:33
Anonymous said...

Gorgeous

21 May 2017 at 12:56
Agbomen said...

She still looks really good and that dress is a show stopper.

21 May 2017 at 12:59
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

She is not 43. She crowned Agbani. Linda check her age

21 May 2017 at 13:01
Chi Chi Ada said...

Wow

21 May 2017 at 13:07
Anonymous said...

Oga, madam u should check the age urself, she is 43.

21 May 2017 at 13:23
Anonymous said...

Priyanka Chopra crowned Agbani and she's 35. She's the actress in Quantico.

21 May 2017 at 13:46

