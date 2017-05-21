Photos: Former Miss World and Bollywood star, Aishwarya Rai looked absolutely stunning at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a fairly tale princess on the red carpet appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.The 43-year-old former Miss World and Bollywood won the red carpet moment when she stepped out in an icy blue embroidered and sculpted-to-perfection ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, during the premiere of Okja on Friday night, May 19.
7 comments:
She's 43 already?? Still pretty
Gorgeous
She still looks really good and that dress is a show stopper.
She is not 43. She crowned Agbani. Linda check her age
Wow
Oga, madam u should check the age urself, she is 43.
Priyanka Chopra crowned Agbani and she's 35. She's the actress in Quantico.
Post a Comment