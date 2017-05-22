 Photos: Former Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim, visits IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Photos: Former Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim, visits IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim today paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu at his home town in Isiama Afara Ukwu Umuahia Ibeku in Abia state.


7 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

WhoThemHelp? See Nnamdi looking like Johnny Just Come😂 Na wa!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 May 2017 at 20:54
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

Hypocrisy...Linda when are u visiting....

22 May 2017 at 20:57
Chidispalace said...

Is this gesture the beginning of BIAFRA strongholds? Well let's hope it's for better

22 May 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

Mtweeeeeee

22 May 2017 at 21:12
dj banti said...

Ok

22 May 2017 at 21:16
Roman God said...

Linda, thank you for this! Whether you were paid to do this or not, you are still a darling.

22 May 2017 at 21:23
Roman God said...

Now don't mess up this new found love I have for you. Cuz I fit change am for anybody. #AdaNkwerre#AdaigboBiafra

22 May 2017 at 21:25

