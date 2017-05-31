Photos: Firearms manufacturing factory uncovered in Benue state

- 1 carbon cylinder
- 1 gas cylinder
- 1 sumec generating set
- 1 Dane gun
- 1 fabricated pistol
- 1 filing machine
- 1 drilling machine
- 2 saws
- 1 tool box
- 1 Bagco bag containing tools
- 1 Bajaj motorcycle.
According to the police, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
