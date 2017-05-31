 Photos: Firearms manufacturing factory uncovered in Benue state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Photos: Firearms manufacturing factory uncovered in Benue state

The Benue state police command has uncovered a firearms manufacturing factory in the state. The discovery came after the arrest of one Felix Ioryer of Assasi NorthBank Makurdi on May 24th. The suspect confessed to have sold a locally fabricated Beretta pistol to one of his accomplice who simply goes by the alias, 'Bishop of Abuja" for #40,000.

 

During investigation, the suspect led operatives to an arms manufacturing factory at Tse-tyungu Kyado district of Ukum LGA. Two suspects, Purga Tyowa 25yrs and Aondoyavenga 18yrs were arrested. Items recovered from the factory includes items used in the manufacturing of the locally made firearms.

- 1 carbon cylinder
- 1 gas cylinder
- 1 sumec generating set
- 1 Dane gun
- 1 fabricated pistol
- 1 filing machine
- 1 drilling machine
- 2 saws
- 1 tool box
- 1 Bagco bag containing tools
- 1 Bajaj motorcycle.

According to the police, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
