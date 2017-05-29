He was the only one who died while 21 of them were seriously injured. May his soul rest in peace amen. His colleagues have taken to Social media to pay him tribute.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 29 May 2017
Photos: Few days to his graduation, OOU National Association of Science students president, Adefuwa Christopher, dies in a fatal accident
He was the only one who died while 21 of them were seriously injured. May his soul rest in peace amen. His colleagues have taken to Social media to pay him tribute.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/29/2017 08:32:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment