Photos: Eyo masquerades defy rainfall, move around in their attire
The popular Eyo festival is currently holding in Lagos as
part of activities to mark the state's 50th celebration. Continue to
see photos of masquerades strutting the streets of Lagos
despite the heavy downpour
12 comments:
Good for them. I thought people were not supposed to wear shoes. Pictures above don't seem to suggest that. I am sure if it is one non-yoruba person they would have found reason to beat her thoroughly.
I saw some of them o
... Merited happiness
Strange...am mostly scared upon sighting masquerades
Wow this is really strange
They couldn't even wait to go home so they enjoy it really well.
Curvy Abuja Woman promises to give any man that satisfy her 50k per day...must
See photos here<
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Eyo,world festival.
Those that went shoes or slippers are either the captains of the Eyo or a member of the Eyo family, they are permitted to wear slippers or shoes.
Kindly don't bring tribalism into this
Bad news for Manchester United, check out the new measures brought in by the FA that might really affect them.
Good for them.
NICE
******************I thought heaven was meant to fall if d rain touches them...... Wotapun ????
Na dem sabi... dee
Naija! a country truly blessed with so much!
I remember dance 3o... we did EYO dance on! Come see trouble with my two left legs. Hahaha nawow!
Beautiful festival. To ceaser I give what is his...
Post a Comment