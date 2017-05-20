 Photos: Eyo masquerades defy rainfall, move around in their attire | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Photos: Eyo masquerades defy rainfall, move around in their attire

The popular Eyo festival is currently holding in Lagos as part of activities to mark the state's 50th celebration. Continue to see photos of masquerades strutting the streets of Lagos despite the heavy downpour 
 

12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Good for them. I thought people were not supposed to wear shoes. Pictures above don't seem to suggest that. I am sure if it is one non-yoruba person they would have found reason to beat her thoroughly.

20 May 2017 at 17:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I saw some of them o


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 17:04
Finest Igbo girl said...

Strange...am mostly scared upon sighting masquerades











Wow this is really strange
They couldn't even wait to go home so they enjoy it really well.





20 May 2017 at 17:04
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 17:46
dele imade said...

Eyo,world festival.

20 May 2017 at 18:11
TOESYN said...

Those that went shoes or slippers are either the captains of the Eyo or a member of the Eyo family, they are permitted to wear slippers or shoes.

20 May 2017 at 19:10
Anonymous said...

Kindly don't bring tribalism into this

20 May 2017 at 20:01
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Good for them.

20 May 2017 at 20:07
SOA said...

NICE

20 May 2017 at 20:15
Chizzy Liz said...

******************I thought heaven was meant to fall if d rain touches them...... Wotapun ????

20 May 2017 at 20:20
dee boi said...

Na dem sabi... dee

20 May 2017 at 20:36
Anonymous said...

Naija! a country truly blessed with so much!
I remember dance 3o... we did EYO dance on! Come see trouble with my two left legs. Hahaha nawow!
Beautiful festival. To ceaser I give what is his...

20 May 2017 at 20:42

