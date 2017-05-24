Photos: Emir of Dutse gifts wheel chair to 14 year old physically challenged girl who wept after she failed to get one at a charity event
14 year old physically challenged girl, Jamila Musa, who wept profusely after she failed to get a wheelchair at a charity event organized by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa state last Saturday, has finally received one from the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi.
The monarch, after reading her story, decided to put a smile on her face. The wheelchair was presented to Jamila yesterday May 23rd.
4 comments:
I can imagine her joy
... Merited happiness
Very thoughtful of him
God bless you Sir.
God bless you Sir.
