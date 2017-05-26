Photos: EFCC confiscates bank accounts and massive mansion of former NDDC official, George Turnah

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken over some bank accounts and properties traced to a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of Niger Delta Commission, NDDC, Mr. George Turnah.
The confiscation was done on Thursday sequel to an interim forfeiture order granted the Commission by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
One of the properties covered by the forfeiture order and which had been attached by the EFCC is a massive complete building known as “KOLO VILLA” in Kolo Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Other properties will soon be attached.
It would be recalled that Justice Ibrahim Watilat granted the interim forfeiture order based on an application filed before the court by the EFCC's counsel, Adebola Olatunji.
Turnah, together with seven companies, were arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense, money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N3, 094, 268, 235.69( Three Billion, Ninety Four Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Five Naira, Sixty Nine kobo) .
The seven companies arraigned with Turnah are: El Godmas Global Servises Limited; Turnoil and Gas Nigeria Limited; Kolo Creek Petroleum Development Limited ; Celtic Pride Consult and Events; Yenagoa Mall, Adaka Boro Marine Services Limited and Sugarland Intergrated farms Nigeria Limited.
No comments:
Post a Comment