Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photos; Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

They aren't best of friends and they don't agree on a lot of policies, but US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have met at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of Trump's overseas trip. 

Trump arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. 

Before this meeting, the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change. 

Trump will later meet Italy's president and prime minister. He will then fly to Brussels for a Nato summit.


