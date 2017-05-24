Photos; Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

They aren't best of friends and they don't agree on a lot of policies, but US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have met at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of Trump's overseas trip.
Trump arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Before this meeting, the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.
Trump will later meet Italy's president and prime minister. He will then fly to Brussels for a Nato summit.
