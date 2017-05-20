Photos: Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip as President

President Trump and his wife, Melania arrived in Saudi Arabia a few minutes ago and were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman. It's Donald Trump's first trip abroad since he became president in January 2017.
During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi Arabia as evidence of a renewed commitment by the United States to the security of the Gulf region.
He'll also deliver a speech to call on the Muslim world to unite against extremism and terror.
14 comments:
Ok
Godtakeover
Hope his speech will be teleprompted to him. We are not ready for World war III yet
poor Melana, you for kukuma stay in America na. See what you are doing to yourself.
Seen
... Merited happiness
Meanwhile our able president has exhausted our funds on overseas trip...
Great news abt a great guy!
That's good is first trip..meanwhile somewhere in Africa a president has been touring the world
He sure knows how to travel in style, He has to visit the money bags first
Check out the new champions league trophy presentation style that was approved by Uefa.
The most powerful we Americans ever produced!!!! No cowardice in leadership.History made!
Trump, behave yourself o.
You better pay homage, before thunder fire you. Those Arab guys are not smiling
If na our baba him for don go 12 countries by now
yeye man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
