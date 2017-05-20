 Photos: Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip as President | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Photos: Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip as President

President Trump and his wife, Melania arrived in Saudi Arabia a few minutes ago and were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman. It's Donald Trump's first trip abroad since he became president in January 2017.

During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi Arabia as evidence of a renewed commitment by the United States to the security of the Gulf region.

He'll also deliver a speech to call on the Muslim world to unite against extremism and terror. 


Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:34:00 am

14 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

20 May 2017 at 09:37
dj banti said...

Godtakeover

20 May 2017 at 09:38
Anonymous said...

Hope his speech will be teleprompted to him. We are not ready for World war III yet

20 May 2017 at 09:40
Anonymous said...

poor Melana, you for kukuma stay in America na. See what you are doing to yourself.

20 May 2017 at 09:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 10:03
Gabriel scofield Emeka Ekeh said...

Meanwhile our able president has exhausted our funds on overseas trip...

20 May 2017 at 10:03
donduke said...

Great news abt a great guy!

20 May 2017 at 10:08
Emeka Izuogu said...

That's good is first trip..meanwhile somewhere in Africa a president has been touring the world

20 May 2017 at 10:55
Anonymous said...

He sure knows how to travel in style, He has to visit the money bags first

Check out the new champions league trophy presentation style that was approved by Uefa.

20 May 2017 at 11:15
Anonymous said...

The most powerful we Americans ever produced!!!! No cowardice in leadership.History made!

20 May 2017 at 11:32
Onah Caleb said...

Trump, behave yourself o.

20 May 2017 at 11:34
Anonymous said...

You better pay homage, before thunder fire you. Those Arab guys are not smiling

20 May 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

If na our baba him for don go 12 countries by now

20 May 2017 at 12:04
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:11

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts