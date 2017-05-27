Photos: Don Jazzy meets Mo Abudu in Paris, wants her to cast him in a new movie

Today again he teased with a funny caption as he shared photos of himself in Monaco with Mo Abudu the producer of 'The Wedding Party'.
He wrote, 'Since Banky W has refused to show me the way to the wife, I have come to meet Mo Abudu myself to cast me in the next movie'.
Yesterday, Don Jazzy and Mo Abudu touched down at The Nice Cote D'Azur International Airport. They joined other global influencers including Spanish supermodel Jon Kontajarena; Fashion Blogger, Andy Torres and Bollywood Superstar, Sophie Choudry amongst others.
The Don & Mo boarded a short helicopter ride which transferred them to Fontvieille in Monaco. It is the start of a 3-day luxurious experience at The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.
