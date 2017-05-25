Photos: Court remands former NDDC official in prison for N3Billion scam

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday dismissed an oral bail application made by George Turnah, a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commissiom, NDDC, and ordered that he be remanded in prison custody.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had on Tuesday, May 23, arraigned Turnah and seven companies: El Godmas Global Servises Limited; Turnoil and Gas Nigeria Limited; Kolo Creek Petroleum Development Limited ; Celtic Pride Consult and Events; Yenagoa Mall, Adaka Boro Marine Services Limited and Sugarland Intergrated farms Nigeria Limited before Justice Ibrahim Watila of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 12- count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N3, 094, 268, 235.69( Three Billion, Ninety Four Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Five Naira, Sixty Nine kobo)
.on Wednesday, defence counsel, Prof. Amuda Kanika, SAN, made an oral application for bail for Turnah. According to Kanika, bail could be argued orally. Besides, " Turnah holds a privileged tittle of Member of the Order of Niger, MON, and would not jump bail". Justice Watilat refused to oblige the defence counsel's prayers and directed him to formally apply for bail for his client. He also ordered Turnah to be remanded in prison custody.
Justice Watilat adjourned the matter to 30 June, 2017 for hearing of bail application
George Turnah was arrested by the EFCC in connection with alleged possession of funds running into two billion (N2,000,000,000.00)naira. The said amount is suspected to be siphoned from the NDDC while the defendant was serving as an Adviser between 2012 and 2015. He deposited the said amount in several bank accounts.
