Photos: Company security guard and accomplice nabbed for stealing in Delta State

A security guard at a bakery and poultry located at Okirighwre in Sapele Delta State was nabbed Wednesday, for stealing iron pans from the company. According to reports, the suspect sold the items to his friend, also pictured, at a very cheap rate. Another photo after the cut...
Kindly assist me with a sewing machine. The price at the moment is #40,000. Thanks. Chrisomolowo89@gmail.com
His job is not enough for him so he decided to start stealing I tire for people...
