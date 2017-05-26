 Photos: Company security guard and accomplice nabbed for stealing in Delta State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Photos: Company security guard and accomplice nabbed for stealing in Delta State

A security guard at a bakery and poultry located at Okirighwre in Sapele Delta State was nabbed Wednesday, for stealing iron pans from the company. According to reports, the suspect sold the items to his friend, also pictured, at a very cheap rate. Another photo after the cut...


Chris said...

26 May 2017 at 05:50
chukwuebuka ogbuchi said...

His job is not enough for him so he decided to start stealing I tire for people...

26 May 2017 at 05:54

