Photos: Check out Kendall Jenner's showstopping dress at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival has kicked off and Hollywood stars/fashion royalty have been stepping out in style! Model, Kendall Jenner put on a show-stopping display in her Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture gown which boasted an retro-inspired mini dress on top before the back flowed into an impressive train, as she stepped out for the 120 Beats per Minute premiere at the Palais des Festival. More photos after the cut...
She tried.. she looks like a peacock. She could have been better..
She tried.. she looks like a white peacock. She could have been better..
My exact thoughts
Nnenne George = Bitter Soul!!!
