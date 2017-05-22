 Photos: Check out Kendall Jenner's showstopping dress at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Photos: Check out Kendall Jenner's showstopping dress at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival has kicked off and Hollywood stars/fashion royalty have been stepping out in style! Model, Kendall Jenner put on a show-stopping display in her Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture gown which boasted an retro-inspired mini dress on top before the back flowed into an impressive train, as she stepped out for the 120 Beats per Minute premiere at the Palais des Festival. More photos after the cut...









Posted by at 5/22/2017 03:59:00 am

5 comments:

Nnenne George said...

She tried.. she looks like a peacock. She could have been better..

22 May 2017 at 04:35
Anonymous said...

My exact thoughts

22 May 2017 at 05:09
Anonymous said...

Nnenne George = Bitter Soul!!!

22 May 2017 at 05:50
Post a Comment

