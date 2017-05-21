Photos: Check out Beyonce's African themed Push Through party

Beyoncé had her Push-Through party and every member of her family was in attendance. Husband, Jay Z, Mum, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Michelle Williams and a host of others. The Push Through party was African themed, with African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeats music blasting in one of the make shift huts etc. More photos after the cut...
9 comments:
Congrats to her
Beyonce flaunting dis pregnancy like kilode
AwwwWwwwwwww!!! This People knows How to Make Everything to be Fun....
Cool... dee
She's the best! All the best, oh well..lol
Lovely and gorgeous time out.
Cool.
I hear my fela on the background. I'm officially a beyhive!
Safe delivery
