 Photos: Check out Beyonce's African themed Push Through party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photos: Check out Beyonce's African themed Push Through party

Beyoncé had her Push-Through party and every member of her family was in attendance. Husband, Jay Z, Mum, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Michelle Williams and a host of others. The Push Through party was African themed, with African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeats music blasting in one of the make shift huts etc. More photos after the cut...











Posted by at 5/21/2017 05:05:00 am

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Congrats to her

21 May 2017 at 06:23
Swtswt Eze said...

Beyonce flaunting dis pregnancy like kilode

21 May 2017 at 06:40
chinelo okafor said...

AwwwWwwwwwww!!! This People knows How to Make Everything to be Fun....

21 May 2017 at 06:47
dee boi said...

Cool... dee

21 May 2017 at 06:50
long live the chief said...

She's the best! All the best, oh well..lol

21 May 2017 at 06:50
Anonymous said...

Lovely and gorgeous time out.
See hot amazing bathroom photos of Nicki Minaj as she takes her bath

21 May 2017 at 07:07
Alloy Chikezie said...

Cool.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

21 May 2017 at 07:08
Roman God said...

I hear my fela on the background. I'm officially a beyhive!

21 May 2017 at 07:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Safe delivery

21 May 2017 at 07:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts