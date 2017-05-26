Photos: Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air celebrates his son's 2nd birthday with beautiful photos

Remember Will Smith's cousin on the popular sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Carlton Banks? Well he celebrated his son's birthday with his wife Angela Unkrich and younger son. The couple have two sons together, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr. and Anders Reyn Ribeiro. He celebrated his son's 2nd birthday and wrote:
"Finally posting pics from my son Anders 2nd Birthday "Rock" Party. My rock-obsessed cutie enjoyed sharing his favorite rock activities (rock painting and scooping rocks into dump trucks) with his music class pals. In lieu of gifts, we asked everyone to bring a cool rock. Needless to say, Anders is loving his new rock additions to his collection. A big thank you to @ashleyburns_ for the awesome photos! And thank you to @stephenjosephgifts @ilovehape and @mabelslabels for the great party favors and @polkatots for the AMAZING cupcake cake (with edible rocks)! And I can't forgot my son AJ who helped his mama decorate the night before and make the Oreo dirt cups...he loved putting the gummy worms and mini dump trucks on top of the "dirt." #2ndbirthdayparty #rockparty #dumptrucks #dumptruckcake #rockpainting #stephenjoseph #polkatots #hapetoys #mabelslabels #ashleyburnsphotography"
No comments:
Post a Comment