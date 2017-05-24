 Photos: Billionaire business man & airline operator, Abdulmunafi Sarina, spotted riding a motorcycle in Kano | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photos: Billionaire business man & airline operator, Abdulmunafi Sarina, spotted riding a motorcycle in Kano

Billionaire businessman and owner of Azram airline and Azram oil and gas company, Abdulmunafi Sarina, was spotted riding a motorcycle to his farm in Kano. Sarina is said to be worth millions of dollars. Photo credit: Muhammad Galadinma
3 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Abokis, you'll never know they're that wealthy.

24 May 2017 at 16:19
Anonymous said...

I'm looking for help to raise 31,000 naira to start up a baking business. so I can save up for a better tomorrow and at least put a smile on my mums face. Thank you my email address is vvivian778@gmail.com


24 May 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

24 May 2017 at 16:21

