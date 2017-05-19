Our dear Governor. Thanks for your empowerment, I have received my wheelbarrow and now using it judiciously. Right now I am at work. Call me incase you need an executive wheelbarrow 07034664566....... Men at work.Ortom for you. In trust we gods2.See more photos below...
Friday, 19 May 2017
Photos: Benue residents mock their state governor after photos of wheelbarrows he allegedly donated surfaced online
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/19/2017 04:30:00 pm
36 comments:
Useless man. Smh!
Sick governor...
Jahajjajahahhahahahh,serve him right,stupid bigot governor.
Bastard APC pig, coming to Rivers state to say trash. Nigerian ashawo capital state. Useless Benue
Lol...
Empowerment 🚒 fire
Hehehehe. Naija no go kill me.
Shame to u governor. God will judge u amen
lol, I no fit laugh. U go fear empowerment.
Hahaha...... henceforth, his name shall be THE WHEEL BARROW GOVERNOR!!! Hahahaha.....
Yeye Governor....
Neeyo Linda Ikeji Birth Mate
Hahahahaha what a mess
Appreciate small things to receive big things. Encourage the governor with appreciation.
Hahahaha rili hilarious
LOL! Misplaced priorities of our leaders....Smh
Long live LIB
Benue and Kwara governors are birds of the feathers. Kwara State Governor too bought eye glasses for Kwaran to celebrate 50th years anniversary of their State..... These show that these Governors are something else, can they present that for their children????
U're a goat for this kind statement
Mumu. U lack sense. Encourage him for buying wheel barrows for youth. May u never see gud in ur life. May poverty be ur portion all the days of ur life. May ur children and ur children be wheel barrow pushers ernest braimoh. Mark todays date.
Ernest, u are disappointment. A whole governor not even a local govt chairman or a councillor. Tufia. U are a waste of sperm.tank d governor for wheelbarrows?
Stupid governor. Bliv me dis is how all our politicians tnk
Lol
Lol
Lmao Wheel Barrow Governor
Nawa o for waec! Father Lord please give our Leaders sense cos it's obvious they have none.
The Gov should 've leant a lesson by now . But again some you don't see any thing wrong when fayose turns ekiti indigens to beggars ,dishing out 200 naira and derica of rice?
Chai bad governor God have mercy
That Governor looks ....he needs to be refined
What a pity!!!
Okoko hahahaa der is God ooo. naija palava season film no ending at all oo una governor try as hin won take una bak to Egypt slave trade achievement hahahahhaa
HAHAHA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Can't u see that they've started to appreciate him by using it as a means of transportation.... Hahahah, abeg make una no kill me with laugh here o....lol
God punish your father for this your useless statement. Wetin concern ashawo and wheelbarrows? Idiot
Who are you telling all these bikonu? Frustration is such a bad stuff.
Ur fada capital state
Lol @Brenda that's ur governor ooh
