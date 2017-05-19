 Photos: Benue residents mock their state governor after photos of wheelbarrows he allegedly donated surfaced online | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Photos: Benue residents mock their state governor after photos of wheelbarrows he allegedly donated surfaced online

Benue state residents are taunting their state governor, Samuel Ortom, after photos of some wheelbarrows he allegedly donated to empower youths in the state, surfaced online. Although he has come out to deny having anything to do with the wheelbarrows. Facebook user, Apiah Ephraim, who shared the taunting photos wrote ;

Our dear Governor. Thanks for your empowerment, I have received my wheelbarrow and now using it judiciously. Right now I am at work. Call me incase you need an executive wheelbarrow 07034664566....... Men at work.Ortom for you. In trust we gods2.
 See more photos below...


36 comments:

Brenda Abari said...

Useless man. Smh!

19 May 2017 at 16:35
Blessing Anthony said...

Sick governor...

19 May 2017 at 16:38
daniel ubong said...

Jahajjajahahhahahahh,serve him right,stupid bigot governor.

19 May 2017 at 16:46
Anonymous said...

Bastard APC pig, coming to Rivers state to say trash. Nigerian ashawo capital state. Useless Benue

19 May 2017 at 16:59
Peninnah A said...

Lol...

19 May 2017 at 17:01
victor chigozie said...

Empowerment 🚒 fire

19 May 2017 at 17:08
Anonymous said...

Hehehehe. Naija no go kill me.

19 May 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

Shame to u governor. God will judge u amen

19 May 2017 at 17:20
chinny said...

lol, I no fit laugh. U go fear empowerment.

19 May 2017 at 17:24
SongsOfSUSSAN said...

Hahaha...... henceforth, his name shall be THE WHEEL BARROW GOVERNOR!!! Hahahaha.....

19 May 2017 at 17:30
niyi adetoye said...

Yeye Governor....


Neeyo Linda Ikeji Birth Mate

19 May 2017 at 17:31
Bishop Ebube said...

Hahahahaha what a mess

19 May 2017 at 17:35
Ernest Braimoh said...

Appreciate small things to receive big things. Encourage the governor with appreciation.

19 May 2017 at 17:52
GRACE BAKWAK said...

Hahahaha rili hilarious

19 May 2017 at 17:58
Anonymous said...

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

LOL! Misplaced priorities of our leaders....Smh


Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:47
Anonymous said...

Benue and Kwara governors are birds of the feathers. Kwara State Governor too bought eye glasses for Kwaran to celebrate 50th years anniversary of their State..... These show that these Governors are something else, can they present that for their children????

19 May 2017 at 18:49
Anonymous said...

U're a goat for this kind statement

19 May 2017 at 18:50
Anonymous said...

Mumu. U lack sense. Encourage him for buying wheel barrows for youth. May u never see gud in ur life. May poverty be ur portion all the days of ur life. May ur children and ur children be wheel barrow pushers ernest braimoh. Mark todays date.

19 May 2017 at 19:01
Anonymous said...

Ernest, u are disappointment. A whole governor not even a local govt chairman or a councillor. Tufia. U are a waste of sperm.tank d governor for wheelbarrows?

19 May 2017 at 19:03
BEKAm said...

Stupid governor. Bliv me dis is how all our politicians tnk

19 May 2017 at 19:11
Honeybelljustme said...

Lol

19 May 2017 at 19:18
tsalz said...

Lol

19 May 2017 at 19:21
Emeka Izuogu said...

Lmao Wheel Barrow Governor

19 May 2017 at 19:32
Anonymous said...

Nawa o for waec! Father Lord please give our Leaders sense cos it's obvious they have none.

19 May 2017 at 19:59
Anonymous said...

The Gov should 've leant a lesson by now . But again some you don't see any thing wrong when fayose turns ekiti indigens to beggars ,dishing out 200 naira and derica of rice?

19 May 2017 at 20:26
izuchukwu samuel said...

Chai bad governor God have mercy

19 May 2017 at 20:27
Bree said...

That Governor looks ....he needs to be refined

19 May 2017 at 20:55
Emmanuel Dudu said...

What a pity!!!

19 May 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

Okoko hahahaa der is God ooo. naija palava season film no ending at all oo una governor try as hin won take una bak to Egypt slave trade achievement hahahahhaa

19 May 2017 at 20:57
Vivian Reginalds said...

HAHAHA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:06
Toy baby said...

Can't u see that they've started to appreciate him by using it as a means of transportation.... Hahahah, abeg make una no kill me with laugh here o....lol

19 May 2017 at 21:15
Anonymous said...

God punish your father for this your useless statement. Wetin concern ashawo and wheelbarrows? Idiot

19 May 2017 at 21:47
Anderson FOX said...

Who are you telling all these bikonu? Frustration is such a bad stuff.

19 May 2017 at 23:16
Shegxx said...

Ur fada capital state

19 May 2017 at 23:31
njong tawo said...

Lol @Brenda that's ur governor ooh

20 May 2017 at 00:12

Post a Comment

