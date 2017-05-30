Photos: Benson Idahosa University student and pastor's only child shot dead by gunmen in Edo

Tobi Ohioh Igioh, the only child of Pastor Sidi Lawal Igioh was shot dead by suspected armed robbers on Saturday, May 27 at Ugbor, in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.
The victim, a Business Administration/Management student of the Benson Idahosa University was reportedly killed by a stray bullet, which was fired by suspected robbers who were escaping after an operation.
Several students were also injured in the attack and are receiving treatment.
However, other sources claim the deceased may have been killed by suspected cultists.
The spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident said the command had yet to be properly briefed by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) in charge of Ugbor station.
No comments:
Post a Comment