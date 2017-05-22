Photos: Army arrests 17 cultists in Akwa Ibom State, recovers large case of arms

The 2 Brigade Nigeria Army has arrested 17 cultists and recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Oku, Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
A statement issued by Capt. Shuaib Umar, spokesman of the brigade, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, said that the arrest followed a successful raid on hideouts of armed cultists at Oku and Itu bridges, the boundary between Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.
“During the raid, we arrested 17 cultists with assorted arms and ammunition including two G3 rifles, two pump action rifles, five locally made pump action rifles, and four G3 magazines.
“We also recovered 16 machetes, 125 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, 223 live cartridges, among others.
“Also recovered were a pair of military camouflage uniform, a camouflage T shirt, camouflage singlet, a cardigan, 10 mobile phones, a bag of charms, a bag of clothes and one wrap of Indian hemp,N29,700 cash and motorcycles” the statement said.
Maj. Gen. Abdu Ibrahim Hassan, the brigade commander, has assured members of the public of adequate protection against criminals.
“We shall do everything possible to rid the area of such irritants, but our success will depend on the support we get from members of the people; everyone must be ready to report any form of crime to us,” he said.
Source: NAN
