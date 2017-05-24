Photos: Ariana Grande seen for the first time in Florida after Manchester bomb attack

An emotional Ariana Grande was photographed for the first time since the terror attack at her Manchester concert on Monday, as she touched down in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. 22 people sadly lost their lives and another 119 were injured when an improvised device went off inside the Manchester Arena moments after concertgoers started to leave the venue.
The 23-year-old singer, who was dressed in head-to-toe black, looked quite emotional as she exited a private jet with her mother Joan on Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by her boyfriend, Mac Miller.
She shared a lengthy embrace and kiss with him before entering an SUV that reportedly took her to a family member's home in a gated community.
