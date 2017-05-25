Photos: Acting President, Osinbajo attends forum to celebrate Biafra at 50

Today, acting President,Yemi Osinbajo attended a forum themed: Memory & Nation Building, Biafra: 50 Years After at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.
He attended alongside top government officials like Professor Pat Utomi, Chief of Staff to President of the Senate, Dr. Hakeem baba, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Permanent Secretary Information, Education & Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodoand others.
3 comments:
this was where osinbajo said concering biafra that only fools learn from their mistakes while
smart people learn from history. he was saying it as regards the people that are chanting for war.
Very diplomatic man... Not like that Kanu guy looking for ways to cause trouble.
Where kanu nnamdi
