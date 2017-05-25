 Photos: Acting President, Osinbajo attends forum to celebrate Biafra at 50 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photos: Acting President, Osinbajo attends forum to celebrate Biafra at 50

Today, acting President,Yemi Osinbajo attended a forum themed: Memory & Nation Building, Biafra: 50 Years After at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

He attended alongside top government officials like Professor Pat Utomi, Chief of Staff to President of the Senate, Dr. Hakeem baba, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Permanent Secretary Information, Education & Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodoand others.
 

Posted by at 5/25/2017 04:55:00 pm

3 comments:

Queeneth said...

this was where osinbajo said concering biafra that only fools learn from their mistakes while

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

smart people learn from history. he was saying it as regards the people that are chanting for war.

25 May 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

Very diplomatic man... Not like that Kanu guy looking for ways to cause trouble.

25 May 2017 at 17:01
Anonymous said...

Where kanu nnamdi

25 May 2017 at 17:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts