Friday, 26 May 2017

Photos: Acid attack survivor, after undergoing 17 surgeries on her face marries the love of her life

An Indian acid-attack victim whose face was severely deformed and needed 17 surgeries following the attack has finally married the love of her life.

The life of 26-year-old Lalita Ben Bansi, took a turn for the worse in 2012, when her cousin threw acid at her over some minor argument and had to undergo a successful 17 surgeries to partially fix her face.
 

 
She happily got married to her 27-year-old husband, Ravi Shankar, on Tuesday at the Thane court in Mumbai.

The fairytale between the duo all started with a wrong number. Lalita met Shankar over a call and over time they got to know each other better and blossomed their way by redefining relationship goals.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, an excited  Lalita said: 'So many surgeries later, too, my face was deformed. In need for change, I moved from Azamgarh to Kalwa in Thane near Mumbai. Miracles do happen, who would have thought an acid attack and 17 surgeries later I would find love. 

'But it happened. And it all started with a wrong number,' she added.

Shankar, who works at a private firm in Kandivli as a CCTV operator, and also owns a petrol pump in Ranchi, Jharkhand said he was full of love for Lalita from the onset and wanted her to believe that she deserve a better life.

'I liked her from the beginning. I had to only convince my mother to accept my choice. I had to make Lalita believe that she too had the right to a better life. Looks are a matter of time. I have seen gorgeous- looking people parting ways after years of marriage. I had always thought I would break the monotony.

We will decide whether to settle in Mumbai or Ranchi depending on what Lalita wants', he added.

According to Hindustan Times, the wedding was attended by a number of Bollywood stars, including actor Vivek Oberoi, who met Ms. Lalita at an event for acid-attack survivors.

In India, it is estimated that there are 1,000 acid attacks per year, with many unreported attacks.
5/26/2017 11:39:00 am

7 comments:

chinenye baby said...

There is nothing God cannot do dat has been my song for sometime now as i am waiting for my own miracle.

26 May 2017 at 11:44
OSINANL said...

THANK GOD FOR HER LIFE

26 May 2017 at 11:50
GALORE said...

Thank you Jesus


Shame to the person that poured her acid




@Galore

26 May 2017 at 11:51
Gatlin said...

wow, this must be true love because he obviously wasn't looking at looks. what i want to know is did her culprit who poured the acid get

jailed for a long time because india tends to be lenient on violence against women.

26 May 2017 at 11:52
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awwwww! So happy for her.
At last love triumphs.

. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 May 2017 at 12:02
emmanuel said...

truelove never lies

26 May 2017 at 12:07
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She's still pretty


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:24

