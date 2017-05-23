Photos: Abia Police arrest suspected child stealing syndicate, teenage mothers who sold their babies, recovers 2 children

The Abia State Police Command on Monday paraded suspected armed robbers,cultists, kidnappers, members of a child stealing syndicate and two teenage mothers who sold their babies to some buyers in Port Harcourt.
Briefing newsmen at the headquarters in Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleye Oyebade said that on May 19, a report was made at Ogbor-hill Police Station by one Rose Ndukwu that her three year old daughter, Testimony Ndukwu was stolen by unknown person.
"Detectives attached to the Division swung into action, cordoned the possible exit routes in the area during which the duo of Chinemerem Isaiah, 20 and Chioma Mark, 14, both females from Nkanu in Enugu State and Umuobiakwa Eastern Ngwa respectively were intercepted with the little girl. The suspects were arrested, the child recovered and investigation commenced to unravel the intended buyer/accomplices."
In a related development, the state Anti-kidnapping Unit arrested two suspected child traffickers and recovered a 3 months old baby.
"On May 12, consequent upon information received on the activities of suspected child traffickers, the duo of Ezinne Obiah 17, and Abigail Udofia, 18, both of Obingwa and Bende respectively were arrested. Upon interrogation, both confessed to have sold their babies to one Esther Arukwe and cohorts residing in Port-Harcourt. Then on May19, one of the babies, a three months old girl was recovered by detectives attached to the State Anti-Kidnapping Section (D7). Investigation is further intensified toward recovering the other babies."
Below are details of other arrests by the Command as contained in a statement signed the spokesperson, by DSP Geoffery Ogbonna,
1: ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT:
On 17/05/2017 at about 1830hrs, upon a tip off, Operatives attached to Ndiegoro Division arrested one Chisom Ajaero ‘m’, a notorious armed robber whose syndicate has been terrorizing Aba and its environs. It is remarkable to note that the suspect, Chisom Ajaero had before now been arraigned in Court on Charges of unlawful possession of fire arms and was released from remand after two weeks. However, the suspect is assisting in the arrest of his cohorts.
2. ARREST OF CRIMINAL RECEIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLES:
On 17/05/2017 at about 1900hrs, one Chidiebere Ugagu aka TOYOTA, a receiver of stolen vehicles was arrested by Operatives attached to Ndiegoro Division upon information at Ala-Oji area in Aba. The suspect has confessed receiving several stolen vehicles. Then on 19/05/2017 at about 0530hrs, one Toyota Corolla car with reg. no. UMA 897 PQ was recovered from the said suspect and effort is intensified toward recovering more vehicles from their respective buyers. Similarly, the team had on 08/05/2017 at Glass Force Ogbor-Hill, Aba recovered one Ford Edge Sport car with reg. no. GWA 209 TK in furtherance with the investigation of armed robbery incident that occurred in the State on Easter Sunday.
3. ARREST OF BURGLARY SUSPECTS:
On 19/05/2017 at about 0350hrs, one Obi Nkemakolam ‘m’ 21yrs was arrested by the same Operatives attached to Ndiegoro Division at High Test area, Aba during which one Tiger Generator and DVD player were recovered. Similarly, one Adiele Enyinnaya was arrested for burglary and stealing, while the duo of Ibuchi Uba and Chibuzor Francis both males were arrested for defilement.
- In a related development the following suspects were also arrested by Ndiegoro Division for various offences thus: Chikwado Isiguzo ‘m’ of Orlu Imo State for car snatching; Chibuike Nwadialo ‘m’ of Nnewi Anambra State; Smart Uchendu ‘m’ of Umuobom, Ideato North Imo State, Ebuka Stephen ‘m’ of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State and Uchenna John ‘m’ of Abiriba Abia State all for burglary and stealing. Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
4. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERS:
On 15/05/2017 at about 1540hrs, one Mrs. Chinwe Okorie was accosted by unknown armed men at Bende Road Umuahia. The hoodlums on gun point, attempted to rob her of her Toyota Corolla car with reg. No. BDG 57 CD, but luck ran against them when the woman raised alarm and they attempted to escape. Operatives of SIB mine on routine monitoring ran into the scene and arrested the duo of David Frank ‘m’ of Omoku Rivers State and one Osita Okafor ‘m’ of Umuode road Aba, while one other whose name is given as Kelechi from Port-Harcourt escaped. A locally made short gun with three live cartridges was recovered from them. They are being interrogated with a view to arresting the fleeing suspect and to discover other vehicles they have robbed and where they were sold.
5. RECOVERY OF STOLEN MOTORCYCLE/ARREST OF SUSPECT:
On 19/05/2017 at about 1600hrs, one brand new motorcycle valued N250,000.00 robbed in Akwa-Ibom from one Chinedu Friday ‘m’ of Abala on his way to Akwa-Ibom State was recovered by operatives attached to Ogbor-Hill Division on operational STOP & SEARCH. The suspect, Usen Kenneth 25yrs ‘m’ of Ika L.G.A Akwa-Ibom State was also arrested. Investigation is in progress.
6. ARREST OF CULTISTS:
On 21/05/2017 at about 1100hrs, upon information that a cult group at Amaoji Community in Isiala Ngwa North was planning to initiate new members and disagreement ensued between them and one old member; a patrol team attached to Isiala Ngwa North Division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Francis Ikechi Nwachukwu ‘m’, Victor Abel ‘m’, Ikechukwu Nnabugwu ‘m’ and Ujoatuonu Okechukwu ‘m’.
7. IMPERSONATION:
On 17/05/2017, upon information received, detectives attached to Ndiegoro Division arrested one Ejike Igbokwe ‘m’ with fake EEDC Identity Card while trying to connect light. Attention of the EEDC boss in the Area was drawn and he averred that the suspect is not his staff. Meanwhile, investigation is in progress to unravel the identity of the EEDC Staff who the suspect said helped him to procure the identity card.
8. ARREST OF SUSPECTED HOODLUMS / RECOVERY OF MOTORCYCLES:
On 21/05/2017 within the early hours, Operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) attached to Owerrinta while on intensive patrol stormed a criminal hideout at Umuojima in Isiala Ngwa South and arrested the following suspects: Chibundu Michael, Obinna Ndubuisi, Emeka Ifeanyi and Solomon aka Oyibo all males. During a search, one CY 90 lady’s motorcycles and two QLink Motorcycles were recovered. Investigation is in progress.
9. RECOVERY OF WEEDS SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP / ARREST OF SUSPCETS:
Operatives attached to Ogbor-Hill Division acting upon a tip off, stormed at Indian Hemp major dealer and arrested the duo of Paulina George ‘f’ and Ukachukwu George ‘m’ with one food flask filled with the weeds. Also one Loveday Eduka 26yrs from Akpaa was arrested for Arson. Investigation is in progress.
10. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBER / KIDNAPPER:
On 21/05/2017, acting upon a tip off, detectives attached to Ndiegoro Division led by the DPO arrested one notorious kidnapper Christian Nnalue aka Africa in a Hotel. The suspect has been fingered in kidnapping and armed robbery incidents. Investigation is in progress.
All the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.
