Photos: 8-year-old Saffie Rose Rousse named as second victim of Manchester Arena suicide bombing

The little girl was at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert with her mother Lisa and sister Ashleee when a suicide bomber struck outside the Arena.
Her family had been frantically trying to trace the little girl following the blast at 10.30pm last night.
But Lancashire County Council have now confirmed the youngster from Leyland in Lancashire was killed.
Her headteacher Chris Upton, at Tarleton Community Primary School, paid tribute to a "beautiful little girl".
"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair." he said.
Mr Upton said the news of her death had come as a “tremendous shock”, adding:
“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking. Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.
"We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this"
22 people including children were killed and at least 59 people injured after a bomb ripped through Manchester Arena last night.
But why a particular set of people just wake up one day and decide to cause chaos?
... Merited happiness
you see why you people should not condemn trump when he is dealing with the islamic terrorists. the other day
he ordered the syrian airstrikes and moab bomb yet some people were complaining.
Rip little angel
Hmmmmmmm
Hope you all can now see why Donald Trump is strongly against this crazy radical muslims. Muslims are the problem of the world.
