 Photos: 2 confirmed dead in Lagos 3-storey building collapse

Monday, 29 May 2017

Photos: 2 confirmed dead in Lagos 3-storey building collapse

Two persons have been confirmed dead in the 3-storey building that collapsed at Daddy Alaja street in Oke-Arin, Lagos Island today. According to NEMA, 14 persons have been rescued. Continue to see more photos from the incident after the cut...
 
Posted by at 5/29/2017 05:34:00 pm

5 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Aaww another one...our civil engrs wats happening,.Rip to d dead

29 May 2017 at 17:38
Anonymous said...

Sad






29 May 2017 at 17:43
Caleb said...

why does it look like lagos is the building collapse capital of nigeria even though lagos has more construction professionals than any other state in nigeria yet it still manages to score high in building collapse.

29 May 2017 at 17:46
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Nawa o, may their soul RIP.

29 May 2017 at 17:47
Vivian Reginalds said...

sad
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

29 May 2017 at 18:00

