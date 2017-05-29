Photos: 2 confirmed dead in Lagos 3-storey building collapse
Two persons have been confirmed dead in the 3-storey
building that collapsed at Daddy Alaja street in Oke-Arin, Lagos Island
today. According to NEMA, 14 persons have been rescued. Continue to see
more photos from the incident after the cut...
5 comments:
Aaww another one...our civil engrs wats happening,.Rip to d dead
Sad
why does it look like lagos is the building collapse capital of nigeria even though lagos has more construction professionals than any other state in nigeria yet it still manages to score high in building collapse.
Nawa o, may their soul RIP.
sad
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
