Friday, 26 May 2017

Photos: 164 Nigerians repatriated from Libya

164 Nigerians were repatriated from Libya yesterday May 25th. Some of the deported Nigerians actually asked for voluntary repatriation. The deported Nigerians arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on a chartered flight. 
 

Posted by at 5/26/2017 08:39:00 am

7 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 May 2017 at 08:56
Carlton said...

so, of all the countries in the world for people to go to these nigerians decided to go to war torn libya. even if it is supposed to be

temporary.bthey should have know that libya is not a country to be in right niwn

26 May 2017 at 08:57
OLOLADE said...

So some people actually left this country for Libya? am I missing something? Guess they didn't find it easy over there. I'm not surprised they asked to be deported

26 May 2017 at 09:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

They are welcome


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:20
onyinyechi nzekwe said...

Deportation everywhere!!!this country called Niger area,una mumu never do.............?

26 May 2017 at 09:22
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

VERY GOOD






AUNTY LINDA 👩

26 May 2017 at 09:27
OSINANL said...

WETIN DEM GO DO THE LIBYA?

26 May 2017 at 09:28

