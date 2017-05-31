Photo: Two commercial sex workers arrested for stabbing a customer to death in Ogun

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the commercial sex workers, Kudirat Raji alias Angela and Esther Basiru, stabbed the deceased with a broken bottle during an argument.
The deceased had on the night of the incident, contracted Kudirat to pass the night with him and had agreed on a price to pay her. He however reneged on their agreement and this led to an argument.
“The victim was supervising an ongoing construction work on his property and so he spent the night at the hotel. He contracted Kudirat Raji to pass the night with him on an agreed amount but reneged on their agreement. His refusal to pay the agreed amount led to a hot argument between them. While the argument was going on, Esther Basiru, a friend to Angela broke a bottle and injured the deceased’s friend who was at the scene. Angela used the broken part of the bottle to stab the deceased on the armpit thereby cutting one of his nerves, consequent upon which he bled to death. The manager of the hotel alerted the police at Ifo and the DPO, CSP Anthony Haruna led his men to the scene and arrested the two suspects. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the transfer of the case to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discrete investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.”
Bad to cheat,serves him right
If not in Ogun state, where else?
There are workers therefore should be paid for their services. Period.
YORUBAS REPP'N
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
