Photo: Three missing sons of a Kenyan politician found dead

According to The Star Kenya, the three boys identified as Clifford Nyambane, Dan Nyamweya, and Glen Ongagi were reported missing on May 13 after they went to a Church in the company of their cousin and never returned...
James's children aged seven, three and five years old, respectively were on Thursday night found murdered with their bodies dumped in River Nzoia at Sikubale in Navakholo, Kakamega County.
Their remains have been taken to a facility in Eldoret to examine their bodies, while their uncle Enock Onsanze who was the last person seen with them has been arrested for interrogation.
7 comments:
Chai poor innocent children, rip.
Uwa nkea.
Hmmm...wickedness!
What a tragedy....my God!
Long live LIB
Jesus
Any person responsible for d death of these innocent kids has attracted God's wraught for life.
SAD
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
