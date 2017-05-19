 Photo: Three missing sons of a Kenyan politician found dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 19 May 2017

Photo: Three missing sons of a Kenyan politician found dead

James Ratemo, a Kenyan politician who is vying for the Kapsoya ward representative seat in Eldoret has been struck with tragedy as three of sons who went missing, were found dead.

According to The Star Kenya, the three boys identified as Clifford Nyambane, Dan Nyamweya, and Glen Ongagi were reported missing on May 13 after they went to a Church in the company of their cousin and never returned...

James's children aged seven, three and five years old, respectively were on Thursday night found murdered with their bodies dumped in River Nzoia at Sikubale in Navakholo, Kakamega County.

Their remains have been taken to a facility in Eldoret to examine their bodies, while their uncle Enock Onsanze who was the last person seen with them has been arrested for interrogation.
Posted by at 5/19/2017 04:45:00 pm

7 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Chai poor innocent children, rip.

19 May 2017 at 17:04
mee link said...

Uwa nkea.

19 May 2017 at 17:14
nony bright said...

Hmmm...wickedness!

19 May 2017 at 18:18
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

What a tragedy....my God!


Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:46
Ushie Blessing said...

Jesus

19 May 2017 at 19:17
Mhiz A... said...

Any person responsible for d death of these innocent kids has attracted God's wraught for life.

19 May 2017 at 20:22
Vivian Reginalds said...

SAD
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts