Photo: Suspected armed robbers arrested in Kebbi State

The Kebbi State Police Command have arrested members of two robbery gangs that had been terrorizing people living in Birnin Kebbi , Shanga and Yauri communities of the state and have been on the wanted list of the police.
Those arrested are Murtala Salisu, Salisu Auwalu all of Dala village at Shanga Local Government Area of the state.Others are Bilyaminu Muhammed, Shuaibu Abubakar, Nura Altine and Habibu Umar.
Briefing newsmen in his office at the force headquarters at Gwadangwaji, Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru said members of the armed bandits blocked the Shanga/ Yauri road and robbed two people. He added that upon tip off, the policemen from Shanga Division responded and arrested the suspected armed robbers.
In a related development, the police commissioner said the command also arrested suspected armed robbers, Abdullahi Kailu and Dauda Jibo in Kamba and another one, Zayyanu Dauda at Goru area of the state.
Kabiru called on the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons to the police.
Source- Daily Trust
